Local

JFRD says its working apartment fire, one person rescued with serious injuries

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
One person critically injured in apartment fire.

Fire in Durkeeville One person critically injured in apartment fire. (WJAX)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in serious condition after being rescued from an apartment fire in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was able to confirm that they are currently working an active fire. They also confirmed through social media that one person was pulled out of that fire and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and once more information is learned this story will be updated.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Most Read