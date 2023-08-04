JFRD says its working apartment fire, one person rescued with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in serious condition after being rescued from an apartment fire in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was able to confirm that they are currently working an active fire. They also confirmed through social media that one person was pulled out of that fire and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Crews are working a residential structure fire to an apartment in the 1500 block of Steele street…one person has been pulled out of this fire and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 4, 2023

This is a developing story and once more information is learned this story will be updated.

