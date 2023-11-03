JFRD unveils brand new critical care unit with lifesaving, ‘advanced medical equipment’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When the call for help comes, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue will now be more ready than ever, as the department unveiled its brand new “critical care unit” on Friday alongside Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan.

“Whether they’re suffering from a medical illness or a severe trauma illness such as a gunshot or motor vehicle crash, we’re giving them the opportunity to get to the hospital alive,” said JFRD Medical Director Brad Elias at Friday’s announcement.

Read: Send Ben: Jacksonville woman’s Facebook kitties meme page held for ransom by hacker, posts porn

The brand new critical care unit, stationed at JFRD Fire Station 30 in Jacksonville’s Arlington area, is the third of its kind, with two already in the city’s westside and northwest-side areas. The department also outlined at Friday’s announcement how they plan to keep adding to their already growing crew of highly trained critical care units.

Read: Puppy problem: St. Johns County mother at center of online scam after Facebook account gets hacked

“The intent is to go into the far southern edge of the county next,” said JFRD Chief Keith Powers. “Get in the four quadrants, and then expand out from there. So that way, we’ve got this care in all areas of the community.”

Each of the three units separate themselves from typical ambulances or emergency vehicles because of the life saving medicines and blood transport tools that only they carry.

Read: ‘I thought my kid was going to die:’ Parents outraged after kids get sick inside Palatka Walmart

“They are able to administer blood, which as you know can be a valuable time for patients. JFRD is one of only a handful of fire departments in the entire country that has this capability,” added Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan with excitement.

Now, Jacksonville Fire & Rescue has yet another tool to save lives when danger strikes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.