JFRD: Young person in critical condition after being hit by car on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young person was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car on the Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

It happened on Biscayne Boulevard near Marsh Hen Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The young person, a pediatric patient, is in critical condition, JFRD said.

JSO said all lanes of Biscayne Boulevard have been closed between Raven Drive South and High Plains Drive West due to the crash.

