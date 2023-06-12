Join Sheriff T.K. Waters on the Westside in Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sheriff T.K. Waters is inviting the community to walk and talk with him and other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk is planned for Tues., Jun. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the Westside area of Jacksonville. Along with Sheriff T.K. Waters, Patrol Zone 4 Assistant Chief Scott Dingee and other members of the Sheriff’s Office will be out and about for the event.

This will be an opportunity for members of the community to talk with the Sheriff, and his staff, about crime in their area.

The walk will take place around the Oak Hill Community off South Tempest Street, Rambler Road, Dart Drive, Falcon Street and Fiat Lane.

Those attending are asked to park at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School located at 7750 S. Tempest St.