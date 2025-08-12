JSO arrests suspect in Saturday Northside gas station shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested 27-year-old Jadarrius Marquivas Miller for a shooting at a BP gas station on Soutel Drive.

According to JSO, Miller is accused of approaching the victim on August 9 and demanding to get inside his vehicle.

When the victim refused, Miller allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot him.

JSO says a witness who frequents the area identified Miller by his street name, “Baton Rouge,” and pointed out that he was staying in an abandoned building next to the gas station.

The witness also signed and dated a photo of Miller to confirm the identification.

Officers say the victim fled to his girlfriend’s home after the shooting and was later taken to UF Health for treatment.

Police found blood splatter and a bullet hole in the driver’s window of his vehicle.

Miller is charged with second-degree attempted murder.

The shooting happened around 5:25 a.m. Saturday, August 9.

