JSO asks for help identifying vacuum thief suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The JacksonvilleSheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who stole three high-end vacuum cleaners from a department store on Monument Road on February 25.

It happened around 9 p.m. when a man walked into the store and picked out three Dyson vacuums, with a total value of over $1,300.

JSO says he then passed by the registers, headed straight for the emergency exit, and disappeared into the parking lot on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

