JSO Commander running for Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deborah Wesley, a Commander with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, just filed to run for City Council at large.

She’s worked at JSO for 34 years. That includes time as a sergeant, lieutenant, and internal affairs investigator.

Wesley was born and raised in Jacksonville. She says she knows the struggles local families face because she has lived them.

Her focus is to have safer neighborhoods, less waste at City Hall, and more support for working families and seniors.

She would be the first person in decades to serve on the Council after working at JSO.

Sheriff T.K. Waters backs her run. He says she’s tough, experienced, and knows how to lead.

Wesley is also active in church, youth sports, and local Republican groups.

She says this city gave her everything, and now, she wants to give back.

