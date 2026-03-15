JSO: Deadly crash on Jacksonville’s Westside leaves one man dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a crash late Saturday night at the intersection of New Kings Road and Soutel Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the crash happened around 9:48 p.m.

A Honda CRV driven by a 16-year-old male was traveling north on New Kings Road.

At the same time, a man in his late 40s in a Chevrolet Colorado was heading east on Soutel Drive.

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The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue took the Colorado driver to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The teen driving the CRV was not hurt. He stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

JSO says this marks the 48th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

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