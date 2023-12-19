JSO hosting virtual hiring event for correctional officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you want to be a police officer? Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday afternoon for all interested parties.

JSO is specifically looking to hire correctional officers through this event. The hour-long session will educate potential applicants about the ins and outs of the position, as well as explain benefits and hiring incentives.

The webinar goes from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 19.

To learn more about the meeting or to join the webinar, visit joinjso.com.

Another virtual career event is happening soon! We invite you to join us and learn more about becoming a Corrections... Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 6, 2023

