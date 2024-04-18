JSO: Man found in Clay County after he was shot in leg in drive-by on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot while riding in a car on I-295.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives said that at around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers were notified that a man was taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim, who is in his late 30s, was allegedly struck while riding in a car on I-295 near Collins Road.

The victim was discovered by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at a home address in Clay County before he went to a local hospital for non-life-threatening treatment for a single gunshot wound to the leg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The initial investigation then led police to begin looking at the Red Roof Inn off Youngerman Circle, where detectives believe the incident started. After speaking to witnesses and checking surveillance footage, detectives believe the shooting followed some drug activity that took place at the inn.

Police said that the victim wasn’t the only person in the car, and JSO is currently working to determine how many people were in the car and get their identities.

Read: Douglas Anderson teacher re-assigned, accused of ‘exposure of sexual organs’ in Orange County

Action News Jax reached out to CCSO to see if the agency has any more information about the case after locating the victim in Clay County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: Southbank storage facility moves to City Council with LUZ approval

JSO shooting investigation

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.