JSO officer and K9 find 11-year-old runaway child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — K9 Officer Anthony Yannuzzi and K9 Patriot responded to a missing person call involving an 11-year-old runaway child.

The trail was over an hour old when Officer Yannuzzi and K9 Patriot, a scent discriminate bloodhound, were able to find.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, K9 Patriot trailed over a half mile and located the missing child between 2 cars.

The City of Jacksonville Emergency Preparedness Division, in partnership with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, have created a new voluntary registry, R.E.V.A.M.P. Duval.

R.E.V.A.M.P. Duval is the Registry for Endangered, Vulnerable, and Missing Persons within Duval County.

To learn more about R.E.V.A.M.P. visit: https://www.jaxready.com/REVAMP?fbclid=IwAR29Sjmx-aUDiXo9bea9P-OkXINXykO1bvqrl2JmFHZMMtJeFzbCUeWq0H0#accordion

