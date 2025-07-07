JSO: Orlando man arrested for rape in three Jacksonville cases from early 2000s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 52-year-old man from Orlando is facing charges in three rape cases from over 20 years ago.

Jason Leonard Blount was arrested on July 1 by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Each case involved a different victim and happened between 2000 and 2002 in Duval County.

Police say DNA collected after the assaults was recently matched to Blount through a national database.

One victim was attacked while jogging near Baymeadows. Another was assaulted near a tennis court. A third was raped inside a home.

All three cases went cold until a new DNA match came back this year.

Detectives say the arrest brings new hope to investigations that had no answers for decades.

According to JSO, Blount is charged with sexual battery and is being held without bond.

