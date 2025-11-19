JSO searching for suspect after theft at gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect linked to the theft of commercial property from a gas station on Hodges Boulevard.

On October 7, surveillance footage captured a person arriving at the station around 3:40 a.m. in a rented box truck.

The individual entered the store, made a small purchase, and then waited in the parking lot for several minutes.

After observing an employee with a large garbage can, the suspect approached a locked shed and removed a commercial-sized trash bin.

The suspect loaded the garbage can into the truck and drove away.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 904-630-0500 or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

