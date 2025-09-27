JSO warns of jury duty scam calls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says scammers are posing as officers and threatening people with arrest for missing jury duty.

They’re sending texts and making phone calls that sound official. Some even mention warrants and demand payment, but it’s all fake.

JSO says they will never call or text asking for money, Social Security numbers, or banking info. If there’s a real warrant, they’ll handle it in person.

JSO urges people who get these types of calls not to respond; instead, hang up and never send money.

