JSO: Woman arrested, charged with 2022 stabbing death

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Ms’Tayari Chaka Cohen Ms’Tayari Chaka Cohen, 22, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Laniya Frederick. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the 2022 death of an 18-year-old woman on the westside.

21-year-old Ms’Tayari Chaka Cohen is charged with manslaughter following a months-long search.

JSO responded to a stabbing on September 5, 2022 on Normandy Boulevard near Lane Avenue where they found 18-year-old Laniya Frederick suffering from stab wounds. She was treated for five days before succumbing to her injuries.

After a long-term investigation which included witness cooperation and gathering other pertinent information, Cohen was identified by detectives. An arrest warrant was obtained on July 24, but Cohen was a fugitive from justice until her arrest on Sunday.


