JSO: Woman arrested, charged with 2022 stabbing death

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the 2022 death of an 18-year-old woman on the westside.

21-year-old Ms’Tayari Chaka Cohen is charged with manslaughter following a months-long search.

JSO responded to a stabbing on September 5, 2022 on Normandy Boulevard near Lane Avenue where they found 18-year-old Laniya Frederick suffering from stab wounds. She was treated for five days before succumbing to her injuries.

After a long-term investigation which included witness cooperation and gathering other pertinent information, Cohen was identified by detectives. An arrest warrant was obtained on July 24, but Cohen was a fugitive from justice until her arrest on Sunday.



