JTA holding 1st hearing Tuesday on hiking fares on buses, the Ferry

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is holding a number of community meetings regarding possible fare changes - the first of which is scheduled for tonight.

JTA is proposing changes it says would better align with customer demand, including raising bus fares and increasing fares to ride the St Johns River Ferry which connects Mayport to Fort George.

The fare to transport your car on the ferry during the week would increase $1 and increase $2 on weekends. Currently, the fare is $7 for weekdays and $8 on weekends.

For bus riders, the transit agency says it’s planning to increase a single trip fare from $1.75 to $2 and a 1-day pass will increase by 50 cents.

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JTA is also thinking about changing how often routes run. Any changes would go into effect in October while fare increases would start in January.

According to JTA, fare increases are meant to try to help the agency keep up with its rising costs due to inflation. The transportation authority says changes would also help offset a portion of the increased operation and maintenance costs.

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Action News spoke today with drivers headed to the ferry who had mixed reactions.

“With everything going on today I feel like that’s just unnecessary” said Chelsea Denusta of Atlantic Beach. “I don’t think we need to raise (the fare) anymore, especially for like a five minute ride over.”

“It doesn’t matter to me” driver Bob Klein said. “It saves a bit of roadwork. I like it, especially if you’re on Heckscher (Drive) driving down, and the kids love it.”

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The first of five community meetings is today at Bill Gulliford Jr. Community Center.

For a list of those other meetings, CLICK HERE.

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