JTA public meetings seek feedback on fare, service changes | How to participate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is hosting a series of public meetings and a public hearing to hear from people about proposed fare and service changes. “Your feedback helps shape the future of public transportation in Northeast Florida,” a JTA social media post states.

The meetings are scheduled at the following locations:

Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Date: Tuesday, July 14

Tuesday, July 14 Place: Bill Gulliford Jr. Community Center, 4875 Ocean St.

Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Date: Thursday, July 16

Thursday, July 16 Place: Charles Webb Wesconnett Library, 6887 103rd St.

Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Date: Tuesday, July 21

Tuesday, July 21 Place: Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center, 100 LaVilla Center Drive

Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Date: Wednesday, July 22

Wednesday, July 22 Place: Highlands Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Date: Thursday, July 23

Thursday, July 23 Place: Pablo Creek Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Date: Tuesday, July 28

Tuesday, July 28 Place: Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center, 100 LaVilla Center Drive

Click here to see a list of the proposed changes.

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