JTA and NAVI contractor pointing fingers over responsibility for software solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s disagreement over who is responsible for fixing an impending software lapse that will leave JTA’s NAVI autonomous shuttles without self-driving capabilities.

JTA is pointing the finger at its primary contractor, Balfour Beatty, but Balfour Beatty has denied responsibility.

On Tuesday, JTA CEO Nat Ford announced the software provider for the NAVI self-driving shuttles would soon pull out of the business, which means a new provider would need to be found.

Testifying before the Duval DOGE committee, Ford made it clear, JTA expects its primary contractor, Balfour Beatty, to fix the problem and cover any related costs.

“They’re responsible from soup to nuts, and the whole idea is that’s why we implemented, to avoid risk, implemented with an operate and maintain contract. And they are to maintain this system for five years,” said Ford.

But in a statement to Action News Jax, Balfour Beatty disputed that claim.

“Balfour Beatty delivered the NAVI Bay Street Innovation Corridor to JTA earlier this year, meeting all contractual obligations,” a Balfour Beatty spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

While the company said it has been helping JTA find a solution, it also said, “We understand JTA has a solution in place and service will continue uninterrupted”.

In a statement sent Thursday afternoon, JTA told Action News Jax it is “reviewing” the contractual responsibilities of Balfour Beatty and two subcontractors, Beep and Oxa.

But the agency also suggested that Balfour Beatty is working towards a constructive solution.

“While our Prime contractor works toward a constructive solution, we will continue to proactively and transparently act in the best interests of the authority and the taxpayers we serve,” said a JTA spokesperson.

Councilmember Rory Diamond (R-District 13), who has been calling for the entire project to be scrapped, notes the apparent dispute could result in an even longer suspension of the NAVI’s self-driving capabilities.

“I like that they’re being transparent, but this is just chaos. Right? You don’t have this kind of chaos with a bus system or something that we already know that works,” said Diamond.

JTA indicated that even once a new software provider is secured, it could take up to six months to get it up and running.

“Imagine spending $65 million for like 14 vans that are just being driven by people. Like, it makes no sense. So, just again, pull the plug. Let’s do what makes sense,” said Diamond.

Action News Jax is working to obtain a copy of Balfour Beatty’s contract with JTA so we can take a look at the terms ourselves.

Once we get it, we’ll be looking to see if there’s any clear language backing JTA or Balfour Beatty’s position.

