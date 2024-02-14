‘Just shot her ... I’m so sorry:’ Interview with man accused in woman’s killing in played in court

Action News Jax has an exclusive inside look at what happened the day Angel Glover was shot and killed in April 2023.

We told you last week when Adin Bonner was charged with manslaughter in connection with this crime.

At Tuesday’s court hearing for a pre-trial detention, the prosecutors showed surveillance video of the shooting from last April, and Bonner’s interview with detectives.

“I walked up to her and I shot her,” Bonner told detectives during his interview at the jail.

Bonner told detectives the mother of his child, Glover, came over to drop off his clothes. She refused to leave, demanding to speak to him, and then things escalated. Bonner told detectives he fired some warning shots from inside his home, and then eventually shot her outside his home.

He tells detectives what he told Glover the moment he shot her, saying, “I’m like ‘where did I even hit you?’ Cause I’m thinking I shot her in the shoulder, and I ended up shooting her like right here (pointed at left breast and began to cry).”

During his interview, Bonner told detectives Glover had gotten upset about learning he may have gotten another woman pregnant. He said she came over and began banging on the doors and windows.

“She pulls up, I hear ‘bang,’ I hear ‘pa pa pa pa,’” Bonner told detectives. “She is beating on all the windows, all the doors – this isn’t something new with her.”

Bonner tells detectives he called police.

“I just called y’all to de-escalate the situation and get her the (expletive) out of here,” Bonner said.

He said she left, the cops left, but then a few hours later, she returned – trying to get into his house again. So, he fired some warning shots.

In the surveillance video, you can see her walking around the house. Bonner tells detectives, he saw her go to his truck, grab a screwdriver, but added he never felt threatened.

During his interview at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters, a detective asked if Glover was coming towards him, and he said no. She then asked if he thought Glover was going to stab him, and Bonner said no.

In the video of the shooting, Glover appears to take a step back right before Bonner appears to step forward and pull the trigger.

During his interview with the officers, he begins to break down and cry describing what happened.

He said, “I just shot her … I’m so sorry … I didn’t mean to and I called the police and I told them I shot her ... and that I needed medical emergency right away and that it was my fault.”

In the courthouse, Glover’s grandmother was visibly upset watching the surveillance video. Bonner appeared to be too.

During the hearing, prosecutors had originally asked for a motion to have Bonner in jail while the trial is underway. But, eventually, they asked for a $350,000 bond with certain conditions, including home detention.

“There is nothing in his recorded interview that indicates that Ms. Glover was a threat to his life or a threat to the immediate safety of his person,” prosecutor Christina Stifler said.

Defense attorney Chris Carson did not object to home detention but requested a $100,000 bond instead.

“There are arguably a number of crimes that were committed by Ms. Glover in the run-up to that offense,” Carson said. “And within the Stand Your Ground statute, there are things such as a forcible felony exception that permit certain types of force to be utilized when certain felonies are committed.”

At the end of the hearing, the judge said she will review all the evidence, and issue a written order by Wednesday to determine whether Bonner will have to be in jail during the criminal trial.

