K9s For Warriors graduates 12 service dogs for veterans, 2023 most pairings in program history

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Twelve more graduates, 12 more veterans that now have a life-changing K9.

On Thursday, K9s For Warriors graduated 12 new service dogs and it came just in time for the holidays.

The organization announced that with this graduating class, 162 veterans have now been paired with life-changing service dogs in 2023, the most ever in program history.

K9s For Warriors said that these 12 veterans have gone to places many actively avoided for years -- the mall, crowded St. Augustine during Nights of Lights, the movies, even Walmart and Target.

“The first noticeable change was actually going out into the public, which I don’t do back home,” Army veteran Zach said. “I couldn’t have done it without my Service Dog Cheddar.”

K9s For Warriors focuses on training their dogs from shelter rescues. The goal is to provide veterans fighting with PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, and military sexual assault with crucial support that a trained K9 can provide.

According to the VA’s Annual Suicide Prevention Report, released on Nov. 16, 2023, suicides increased by 114 from 6,278 to 6,392 (nearly 2% increase) and there is roughly 20 suicides per day.

That’s why the services that K9s For Warriors provide is so important to the veterans they serve.

“George has helped me come out from behind all the walls that I have put up to help me avoid my issues,” Army veteran Robert said about his new service dog. “He gives me the confidence to do what I want to do. My family can’t wait to meet him!”

