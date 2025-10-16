Kids Free November 2025: Jacksonville attractions offering free or discounted admission to children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Visit Jacksonville is inviting families to explore the city’s attractions during ‘Kids Free November’ this year.

Throughout November, families can enjoy free or discounted access to more than a dozen local attractions and restaurants.

Here’s a list:

“Kids Free November is one of our favorite times of the year because it gives families an opportunity to explore Jacksonville together,” said Katie Mitura, chief marketing officer at Visit Jacksonville.

Special events during the month include the Veterans Day Parade on November 11 and the Light Boat Parade on November 29.

