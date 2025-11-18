Kroger customers in Northeast Florida notified delivery services are ending

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kroger just made its way into Northeast Florida in 2021 opening a Jacksonville fulfillment center offering grocery deliver services. After nearly five years since the Cincinnati, Ohio-based grocery chain started operating here, the service appears to be ending.

Customers in the area are receiving letters from Kroger stating, “Kroger Delivery Is Ending in Your Area.”

Action News Jax has received multiple messages from Kroger customers sharing the notices they’re receiving. *See below

Kroger letter

Action News Jax has reached out to Kroger for comment and has not yet heard back.

The company did announce in a news release Tuesday that it was evolving its eCommerce offerings to “improve the customer experience,” and “drive profitable sales growth.”

The release stated that Kroger was closing its automated facility in Groveland, Florida and facilities in Wisconsin and Maryland. The Groveland facility, which employees over 1,000 people, opened in 2021.

Kroger also operates a fulfillment center in Jacksonville. That facility was not mentioned in the news release. Harris Teeter, a grocery chain owned by Kroger, announced it’s opening a store in Jacksonville’s East Arlington area in spring 2026 and other stores in the Southern region.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.