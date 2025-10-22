Lake City bicyclist killed in early morning crash, FHP says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old bicyclist from Lake City died early Wednesday morning after he was struck by a car on US 441 at Northeast Gum Swamp Road in Columbia County.

The crash happened around 6:48 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the bicyclist was riding west across the highway when a northbound sedan hit him.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Lake City, was not hurt in the crash.

Authorities pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene.

FHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.