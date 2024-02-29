Lake City Fire Department announced assistant fire chief passed on Wednesday evening

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Assistant Fire Chief Dwight Boozer with the Lake City Fire Department passed away on Wednesday evening. A Facebook post by the department announced the sad news.

Chief Boozer was said to be battling a cancer diagnosis. A donation drive set up by the fire department earlier this month was organized to help family and friends travel back and forth between Lake City and Jacksonville for medical treatment.

“Let us help Chief’s family as they navigate through this difficult time with donations so we can purchase gas cards to travel back and forth to Jacksonville,” read a section of the flyer.

Chief Boozer was a member of the Lake City Fire Department since April 1991, marking 33 years that he served with the department.

“We are Deeply saddened by this but know that he has no more pain,” the department said.

Wishes to respect the family during this difficult time were also published in the Facebook post. Updates for arrangements will be announced at a later time.

