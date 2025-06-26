Lake City police investigating shooting, heavy police presence outside Arby’s on U.S. 90

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

There was a heavy police presence at the Arby’s on W U.S. Hwy 90 in Lake City, along with fire and EMS services, LCPD said in a social post.

LCPD said the suspects believed to be responsible for the shooting are in custody, and officers say there is no known active threat to the community at this time.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.

