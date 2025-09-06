Lake City police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department says 15-year-old Amaria Alexander went missing from her home on Saturday morning.

She is described as 5’0” tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say her clothing description and direction of travel are unknown at this time.

Police are asking anyone who sees Amaria to call police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the department’s tip line at (386) 719-2068.

