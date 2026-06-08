Lake City seeks vendors for Fourth of July celebration

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City is preparing for its annual Fourth of July Celebration, and it’s looking for food trucks, vendors and car show participants to make it shine.

The Sunrise Rotary is managing the application process for all vendors. Click here for the form. Spots are limited for participants.

The celebration is scheduled for July 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The City of Lake City and the Board of County Commissioners are organizing the community event.

For questions regarding the celebration or application process, Rotary Sunrise can be contacted via email at rotarylcsunrise@gmail.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.