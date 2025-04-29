Lake City woman arrested, accused of stealing from elderly resident at rehabilitation center

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City woman was arrested after an investigation earlier this month at Lake Montgomery Health and Rehabilitation Center, 1270 SW Main Blvd.

Chelsea Hester, 29, was a receptionist at the facility and was charged with giving cash withdraws to residents from the center’s “Daily Cash Box” which contained $300.

“On April 4, 2025, a resident requested $55 from their account to pay a bill,” a Lake City police news release states. “Hester completed a withdrawal receipt using the resident’s account information and signed her name as the authorized employee. However, rather than presenting the document for the resident’s required signature, Hester forged a scribbled name and retained the cash,” the news release states.

Police said surveillance footage shows Hester placing the money and receipt into a money envelope and placing it in her desk drawer, the news release states. Shortly after, she concealed the envelope in her purse and left the facility without delivering the funds to the resident or returning the money to the cash box, the news release states.

Hester is facing charges of Exploitation of a Person 65 or Oder, Fraudulent use of ID of Person 60 or Older, and Counterfeiting of Public Record or Certificate.

