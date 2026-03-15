Lane closure scheduled to take place on State Road 16

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A single-lane closure and flagging operation is scheduled to begin Monday on State Road 16. The work is part of a resurfacing and roadway improvements project between Clark Avenue and Blanding Boulevard.

The daily operations will take place between 9:15 a.m. and 7 p.m. and are expected to last through Friday, March 20. The project area connects Clark Avenue to Blanding Boulevard.

Drivers traveling through the construction zone are advised to use extra caution and remain alert for flagging personnel. Officials recommend that motorists allow additional time for their daily commutes while the lane closures are in effect.

Real-time traffic alerts and information are available through the Florida 511 system. Motorists can access these updates by visiting the website at www.FL511.com or by downloading the FL511 mobile app.

Drivers should continue to monitor local traffic conditions through the end of the work week.

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