Lane and ramp closures expected on Buckman Bridge

Double lane closures are expected on I-295 South over the Buckman Bridge starting Friday, June 6, to Monday, June 9.

Lanes will close at 10 p.m. on June 6 and reopen at 4 a.m. June 9.

The ramp from northbound U.S. 17 to I-295 South will be closed as well.

The ramp and the double lanes will close due to repairs to the bridge joint.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and plan before traveling.

