The latest St. Johns River report highlights environmental challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025 St. Johns River Report, assessing the Lower St. Johns River Basin, has been released by a team of scientists from the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, and Penn State Berks.

The report highlights ongoing environmental challenges, including elevated fecal bacteria levels and harmful algal blooms.

Long-term trends indicate rising total phosphorus levels in parts of the mainstem, persistently high levels in tributaries like Deep Creek, and a decline in commercial blue crab catch.

The report also notes the depletion of submerged aquatic vegetation since 2017 and increasing wetland pressure due to regional development.

“The findings point to continuing stressors on the St. Johns River and its tributaries, with the potential for climate change to amplify these challenges,” said Dr. Gerry Pinto, associate research scientist at JU’s Marine Science Research Institute.

Dr. Pinto emphasized the importance of long-term monitoring and data-driven decision-making for the basin, noting that protected species are doing relatively well despite mixed results in other areas.

The report shows that progress in some areas is being offset by concerns in others, highlighting the need for sustained investment in monitoring, research, and restoration efforts.

To read the full report, click here.

