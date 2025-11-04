Liam Fox named Sporting JAX’s first men’s head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sporting Club Jacksonville has named Liam Fox as the first head coach of its men’s soccer team.

The team will make its USL Championship debut in March 2026 at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.

Fox brings years of coaching experience from Scotland, including head roles with Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United.

Sporting JAX leaders say Fox’s energy and focus on attacking soccer make him the perfect fit to launch the club’s men’s program.

Fox says he’s eager to connect with fans and help shape the club’s identity from day one.

The club’s women’s program, led by Stacey Balaam, welcomed Fox to Jacksonville.

The men’s team’s first season tickets are available now, with games set to kick off next spring.

