Life-saving organ transplants reach record breaking numbers, says UNOS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last year, more lives were saved as organ transplants hit a record-breaking number across the U.S.

The United Network for Organ Sharing said in 2023 there were more than 46,000 organ transplants performed nationwide.

And those numbers are reflected locally.

Dr. Shennen Mao, a surgeon at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, said 2023 was an exciting year.

“Many more lives were able to be saved through the gift of transplant,” said Dr. Mao. “I really think it’s a concerted effort both from the overall public and working on getting increased awareness about the need for organ donors, individuals signing up to donate.”

Between all three Mayo Clinic sites across the country, they performed close to 2,000.

Between all three Mayo Clinic sites across the country, they performed close to 2,000.

Dr. Mao said at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, they’ve had almost double the number of heart transplants compared to previous years and increased both kidney and liver transplants.

“Our liver transplant volumes were substantially increased, the highest they’ve been since the early 2000s,” said Dr. Mao.

While Dr. Mao said donor volume continues to go up, the need isn’t going to stop.

“There are still many more recipients that need transplants that were adding recipients to the list each and every day,” said Dr. Mao. “Reaching out and ensuring that everyone knows the benefits of organ donation that people share with their patient, their family members and friends, that they would wish to be a donor at the time of their death.”

