LIST: Events celebrating MLK Day, Week of Service throughout local counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax compiled a list of events that are happening this weekend to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Duval County

2024 MLK Day Unity Breakfast: The program begins at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the Prime F. Osborne III Convention Center. Action News Jax’s Dawn Lopez is emceeing the event. CLICK HERE for more information.

Join us tomorrow, Friday January 12th for the 37th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast presented by Florida Blue. ... Posted by City of Jacksonville, Florida - Government on Thursday, January 11, 2024

City of Jacksonville MLK Week of Service Rally: The City of Jacksonville and United Way of Northeast Florida are hosting the event. Mayor Deegan will kick off the MLK Day of Service. It begins at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Ritz Theater and Museum.

The City of Jacksonville and United Way of Northeast Florida are hosting the event. Mayor Deegan will kick off the MLK Day of Service. It begins at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Ritz Theater and Museum. Feeding Northeast Florida Food Giveaway: This event will begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13 at 1997 Kings Rd. CLICK HERE for more information.

This event will begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13 at 1997 Kings Rd. for more information. Eastside Home Repairs: Mayor Deegan and volunteers will meet at 1235 Weare St. to repair homes on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information

Mayor Deegan and volunteers will meet at 1235 Weare St. to repair homes on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. for more information United Way RealSense Canvassing in New Town, Eastside and North Riverside: United Way offers a nationally recognized financial stability initiative called RealSense designed to help families save money and promote responsible fiscal habits. Volunteers will be getting the word out by canvassing the following neighborhoods on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

United Way offers a nationally recognized financial stability initiative called RealSense designed to help families save money and promote responsible fiscal habits. Volunteers will be getting the word out by canvassing the following neighborhoods on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. for more information. Beaches MLK Celebration: All Duval County beaches are coming together for a celebration at both Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m.

All Duval County beaches are coming together for a celebration at both Latham Plaza and the Seawalk Pavilion on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. World International Ministries Food Giveaway: This event will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 at 1230 E. 7th St. Mayor Deegan will be there to help distribute food. CLICK HERE for more information.

This event will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 at 1230 E. 7th St. Mayor Deegan will be there to help distribute food. for more information. King Solomon Baptist Church Food Giveaway: This event will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13 at 2240 Forest St. CLICK HERE for more information.

This event will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13 at 2240 Forest St. for more information. Jacksonville MLK Grand Parade: The parade is sponsored by the City of Jacksonville and the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. It will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 on Gator Bowl Boulevard, move along Bay Street and end at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. CLICK HERE for more information.

The parade is sponsored by the City of Jacksonville and the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. It will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 on Gator Bowl Boulevard, move along Bay Street and end at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. for more information. MLK Day at the Prime Osborn: The Prime Osborn Convention Center is acting as a hub for a variety of activities, vendors and entertainment throughout the day on Jan. 15 in honor of Dr. King. CLICK HERE for more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

St Johns County

2024 MLK Day of Service Cleanup Event: St. Johns County Adopt-A-Road and West Augustine Improvement Association are hosting a cleanup cemeteries around the historic New Augustine Colored Elementary School #36 on Jan. 15 beginning at 8 a.m. Volunteers are to meet at 252 N. McLaughlin St.

St. Johns County Adopt-A-Road and West Augustine Improvement Association are hosting a cleanup cemeteries around the historic New Augustine Colored Elementary School #36 on Jan. 15 beginning at 8 a.m. Volunteers are to meet at 252 N. McLaughlin St. Silent March: Community members are meeting at 36 MLK Ave. at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 for the Silent March. The march is to honor the civil rights work Dr. King did in his lifetime. It will begin at St. Paul AME Church where Dr. King once spoke and will end at the Plaza de La Constitución in Downtown St. Augustine. CLICK HERE for more information.

Community members are meeting at 36 MLK Ave. at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 for the Silent March. The march is to honor the civil rights work Dr. King did in his lifetime. It will begin at St. Paul AME Church where Dr. King once spoke and will end at the Plaza de La Constitución in Downtown St. Augustine. for more information. Celebration at Plaza de La Constitución: Music, song and spoken word will be performed at the plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.

Read: Volunteers needed to MLK Week of Service events that begin this weekend

Clay County

United Way RealSense Canvassing in Green Cove Springs and Orange Park: United Way offers a nationally recognized financial stability initiative called RealSense designed to help families save money and promote responsible fiscal habits. Volunteers will be getting the word out by canvassing the following neighborhoods on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

United Way offers a nationally recognized financial stability initiative called RealSense designed to help families save money and promote responsible fiscal habits. Volunteers will be getting the word out by canvassing the following neighborhoods on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. for more information. Francis Hall Park Food Giveaway: The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13 in Francis Hall Park. CLICK HERE for more information.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13 in Francis Hall Park. for more information. Green Cove Springs MLK Day Ceremony: The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Vera Francis Hall Park and will feature Dr. Michael Henry as a Keynote Speaker and performances from First African Missionary Baptist Church Youth Choir and other members of the community. Lunch will be provided by Bright Light Catering after the ceremony.

Read: Clay County looking for volunteers for its annual MLK Day of Service

Nassau County

Barnabas Center Food Giveaway: This event will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Barnabas MLK Center. CLICK HERE for more information.

This event will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Barnabas MLK Center. for more information. United Way RealSense Canvassing in Nassau County: United Way offers a nationally recognized financial stability initiative called RealSense designed to help families save money and promote responsible fiscal habits. Volunteers will be getting the word out by canvassing the area on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.

United Way offers a nationally recognized financial stability initiative called RealSense designed to help families save money and promote responsible fiscal habits. Volunteers will be getting the word out by canvassing the area on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. for more information. Fernandina Beach MLK Day Parade: The parade will begin at noon on Jan. 15 at the Peck Center on South 10th Street and travel up Ash Street. It will conclude at the MLK Jr. Center on Elm Street.

The parade will begin at noon on Jan. 15 at the Peck Center on South 10th Street and travel up Ash Street. It will conclude at the MLK Jr. Center on Elm Street. Stories From Our Past: The Duncan Lamont Clinch Historical Society will hold a panel discussion called “Stories of Our Past - From Segregation to Integration.” Neil Frink, who’s family was in Fernandina before the city’s 1825 incorporation, will serve as a moderator. Joining the panel are 4 individuals, Wanda Blue, Erving Gilyard, Garry Jones and Wendy Wells. All of the panelists grew up during the Civil Rights era and represent families that have called Fernandina and Nassau County home for generations. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Amelia Island Museum of History.

Read: Logging truck rollover just south of Fuller Warren Bridge closes northbound lanes for hours

Putnam County

Palatka MLK Commemoration Breakfast: The City of Palatka is hosting a commemoration breakfast to honor Dr. King at the Calvary Family Life Center at 1414 Bronson St. it begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. CLICK HERE for more information.

The City of Palatka is hosting a commemoration breakfast to honor Dr. King at the Calvary Family Life Center at 1414 Bronson St. it begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13. for more information. Palatka MLK Day Parade: The City of Palatka was going to host its annual MLK Day Parade and Riverfront Event on Jan. 15, but due to incoming weather, it has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17. CLICK HERE for more information.

Update: Due to forecasted inclement weather, the Palatka Martin Luther King Day parade and Riverfront event has been... Posted by Palatka, Florida City Hall on Thursday, January 11, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Glynn County

Brunswick MLK Day Parade: The MLK Commemoration Committee is sponsoring the parade, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The parade will start at Lanier Boulevard and will end at 2900 Albany St.

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Please join us... Posted by City of Brunswick Government on Thursday, January 4, 2024

Headmaster’s House Museum MLD Day Tour: The Historic Selden Park is offering free tours at the Headmaster’s House Museum for MLK Day. The tours will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 at 100 Genoa Martin Dr.

Come visit the Headmaster's House Museum at Selden Park on Monday! They will be open from 2pm - 5pm. Posted by Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, January 11, 2024

Read: Cold front to bring freezing temperatures after passing through this weekend

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.