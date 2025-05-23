List: 24 men accused of child solicitation in Jacksonville area, mugshots, charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of 24 men Thursday they said tried to solicit sexual contact with individuals they believed were children.
The arrests, dubbed “Operation Rescue Our Children,” targeted people using electronic devices to solicit sexual acts from children, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.
Here are the names of the suspects, their booking photos and what they’re accused of doing, according to Jacksonville police arrest reports:
Marwan Rukab,59
Initiated a one-on-one chat on a website called Sniffies and made a prearranged meeting. Lake City Police assisted.
Nathaniel Johnson, 36
Initiated a one-on-one chat with a child on a website called Grindr. Lake City Police and Nassau County Sherriff’s Office assisted.
Marcus Carrero, 40
Responded to an ad posted by Law Enforcement on a website called Skipthegames. During the conversation the suspect and supposed child began communicating on Snapchat. Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Corey Fisher, 40
Fisher had been chatting with detectives prior to this operation and continued chatting with multiple detectives during the operation, Jacksonville police said. Police said he initiated a one-on-one chat using a website called Skout Jacksonville.
Gregory Bethel, 54
Bethel was a JSO civilian employee at the time of his arrest. He resigned immediately after his arrest. He responded to an ad law enforcement post on Grindr initiating a conversation under the user name “Killing Time.” The conversation progressed to text messages.
Andres Eduardo Gonzalez Pena, 41
Initiated a one-on-one conversation on a website called Badoo and made a prearranged meeting where he was arrested May 14.
Elydiel De Jesus Vega, 32
Initiated a conversation on Grindr and arranged to meet someone he believed was a child, police said.
Daniel Hodge, 46
Entered a group chat and started a one-on-one conversation on a website called Skipthegames. The conversation progressed to text messages and phone calls and a prearranged meeting was scheduled.
Hodge was also charged with Possession of a Control Substance (Methamphetamines).
Cleshawn Robinson, 34
Initiated a one-on-one conversation and prearranged a meeting.
Oscar Orlando Perozo Torbello, 24
Responded to an ad posted by Law Enforcement on a website called Skipthegames and made a prearranged meeting. Torbello was in the country illegally, police said.
Craig Finn, 51
Used the website called Skipthegames to initiate a conversation and made a prearranged meeting.
Luis Maldonado, 23
Used the website called Skipthegames to initiate a conversation and made a prearranged meeting. “Maldonado had a gun in his car when he arrived to the takedown location,” police said.
Freddy Meneses, 43
Used the website called Skipthegames to initiate a conversation and made a prearranged meeting.
Benjamin Huger, 24
Used the website called Skipthegames to initiate a conversation and made a prearranged meeting. Huger was also charged with Possession of a Control Substance (Marijuana), police said.
Javon Simmons, 25
Initiated a one-on-one chat and made a prearranged meeting.
Giuliano Vignutti, 29
Initiated a one-on-one chat on a website called Sniffies and made a prearranged meeting.
Kyle Judd, 34
Initiated a one-on-one chat on a website called Sniffies and made a prearranged meeting. Judd had previously been arrested for similar crimes during JSO Operation Blue Hawk, police said. He was convicted and served nearly two years in prison.
Michael Wirth, 33
Used the website called Skipthegames to initiate a conversation and made a prearranged meeting.
Ray Scarboro, 21
Initiated a conversation on a website called Skip the Game Jacksonville.
Scarboro is an active duty sailor in the Navy. He had a gun in his car when he arrived to the takedown location, police said.
Vincent Hurtch, 61
Initiated a one-on-one chat on a website called Sniffies and made a prearranged meeting.
Stephen Brown, 36
Initiated a conversation on a website called Jack’D. The conversations progressed text messages and meeting was arranged.
Charles Cobb, 59
Used the website called Skipthegames to initiate a conversation and make a prearranged meeting. Cobb traveled from Orlando to meet the child. He was planning to bring the child back to Orlando with him, police said.
Sean Small, 39
Used the website called Skipthegames to initiate a conversation and make a prearranged meeting.
Leon Sessions, 37
Initiated a conversation one the website called Plenty of Fish then sent text messages. A prearranged meeting was then made. Sessions had a gun in his waistband when detectives apprehended him, police said.
