LIST: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia winter storm school closures, delays, early releases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday as a winter storm crosses our area. Ahead of the storm, local counties’ district schools, private schools, colleges, and universities have begun announcing closures.

Action News Jax is monitoring these closures and will update information as it comes into our newsroom.

For more information on school closures and reopenings throughout Florida, visit this page on the Department of Education’s website.

Northeast Florida

Duval County

“Duval County Public Schools is monitoring reports of possible severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and in conversation with city leaders. An update regarding the opening of schools will be available at or before 5 p.m.”

St. Johns County

“Due to severe weather expected late tomorrow afternoon in St. Johns County, all St. Johns County School District schools will observe one-hour early release tomorrow. Schools will also observe the weekly Wednesday one-hour early release as normal.

“All after-school activities including athletics are canceled tomorrow. Extended Day will operate under normal hours. In addition, the monthly School Board meeting scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and moved to Tuesday, January 16 at 4 p.m.

“Check the website at www.stjohns.k12.fl.us for updated information on the meeting.”

Bradford County

“We are currently monitoring the strong storm system expected to move into our area tomorrow afternoon. If any modifications to the school day are needed, we will make that announcement after our 3pm update with Emergency Management. Parents, please follow our social media or check your email later today for any announcements.”

Columbia County

“The Columbia County School District has been in contact with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville through our local Emergency Management Office regarding the weather impacts for tomorrow. A large squall line will be moving into our area tomorrow afternoon. The primary time frame for impact is the noon – sunset time frame. We will have school tomorrow as normal, but there may be a delay in the dismissal of all students. We will give further updates tomorrow as needed. Thank you for your consideration.”

Putnam County

“REMINDER! Monday, January 8th, and Tuesday, January 9th, are District In-Service/ Teacher Planning Days which means NO SCHOOL for students! #ProudtobePCSD”

Southeast Georgia

Brantley County

“Due to expected severe weather during the day and strong winds at the time buses would be transporting students tomorrow afternoon, all Brantley County Schools will close for Tuesday, Jan. 9th, 2024. All afternoon and extracurricular activities for tomorrow have been canceled as well. Brantley County Schools will resume a normal schedule on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.”

Camden County

“Camden County Schools officials have closely monitored the weather and partnered with Camden County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville, Florida to determine the best course of action regarding school closures in response to the forecasted severe thunderstorms and the potential impact to our community. The safety of our students, employees, and their families will always be our first priority. Therefore, we feel it best to close all schools and district offices in Camden County and cancel all activities for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Schools and district offices will resume on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

“In any emergency, it is critical for parents and students to rely on accurate, timely information directly from the school system or local and state officials. All official announcements regarding schools will be made on the Camden County Schools website and Facebook page, through the SchoolMessenger app, on local radio stations – KBAY 106.3 and WECC 89.3, and on the Tribune and Georgian website. Please check one or more of these sources for updates regarding future decisions.”

Ware County

“Due to the threat of severe weather, all Ware County Schools and the Central Office will be closed to staff and students on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. All afternoon activities have been canceled.

“We will communicate our reopening plans through Facebook, our website, and Thrillshare.

“Please stay safe and weather alert!”

Universities / Colleges

Florida State University will close at 11:00 pm Monday, January 8, 2024, and will reopen at 11:00 pm Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

