Local authors can apply to be featured at Jax Book Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Library is looking for local authors who want to be featured at Jax Book Fest.

Authors of all genres are welcome to apply by June 30.

You must live in Jacksonville or in nearby counties in Northeast Florida or Southeast Georgia.

To apply, click here.

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