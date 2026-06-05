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Local authors can apply to be featured at Jax Book Fest

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Jax Book Fest Call for Authors
Jax Book Fest Call for Authors Jax Book Fest Call for Authors
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Library is looking for local authors who want to be featured at Jax Book Fest.

Authors of all genres are welcome to apply by June 30.

You must live in Jacksonville or in nearby counties in Northeast Florida or Southeast Georgia.

To apply, click here.

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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