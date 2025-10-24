Local congressman asking utilities, financial institutions to step up amid shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local congressman is calling on Northeast Florida utility companies and financial institutions to step up and help out amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL, 4th District) sent a letter to three major utilities in Northeast Florida and VyStar Credit Union, urging them to do what they can to mitigate the hardships inflicted on military members, air traffic controllers, and other federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

He argued that service disruptions, late fees, and adverse credit reporting could further harm those workers.

With the shutdown already in its 24th day and no end in sight, Bean told Action News Jax the number of workers and service members feeling the pain is growing every day.

“They’re working, not getting paid, and many live paycheck to paycheck. So, we have to be so sensitive. And I’ve asked the financial institutions, our utility companies, let’s be sensitive, let’s be real,” said Bean.

And the impacts aren’t going unnoticed.

JEA told Action News Jax that call volumes have increased in recent weeks, but it does not ask customers specifically whether their requests for assistance are related to the government shutdown.

The utility is currently directing those in need to go through its regular payment solutions portal.

But JEA did suggest it’s open to discussing what more could be done to help.

“Our Government Relations team has been in touch with Congressman Bean’s office about his request,” said a JEA spokesperson in an emailed statement.

VyStar, on the other hand, said it is seeing more inquiries directly related to the shutdown.

“VyStar was founded in 1952 in NAS Jacksonville, specifically for the military and our civilian employees. So, we’re here for them and will make sure we get through this tough time with them,” said VyStar Military Affairs Manager Sean Dougherty.

Dougherty explained the credit union has been offering 90-day interest-free loans, payment and mortgage deferments, and fee waivers for military members and federal employees since the start of the shutdown.

“Anyone that’s active duty is automatically eligible for our interest-free loans. That’s just an automatic, doesn’t even matter if they got paid or not,” said Dougherty. ”And those that are civilian employees, like I said, we’ll just do a quick check for verification whether it’s the furlough letter or just showing they didn’t receive a direct deposit. It’s really that simple.”

VyStar is also planning to offer free coffee to active duty and civilian military personnel at its NAS Jax branch this Monday from 9 to 11 a.m.

The event is not only a chance to get a free cup of joe, but also to talk directly with VyStar personnel to learn more about the assistance being offered by the credit union.

