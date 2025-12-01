Local LGBTQ+ advocates say they believe a Jacksonville man was targeted in a hate-filled attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is now partially paralyzed after investigators said he was shot in the back by a neighbor.

Police said Kyle McFarlane was shot during a dispute between that neighbor and another woman, and they arrested Getchell and charged him with attempted murder.

According to a police report, McFarlane told officers a couple of days prior to the shooting that he had ongoing arguments with a neighbor.

The report said they were mostly about dogs barking through the night.

McFarlane also reported previous incidents, including dog droppings left on his doorstep and along the side of his home.

Local LGBTQ+ advocates shared a photo with Action News Jax that shows a sign with anti-gay and anti-trans slurs and hateful language.

We verified that the sign was at the alleged shooter’s home, and facing McFarlane’s.

“When we hear that someone has been shot over this, that is a major cause of alarm,” local advocate Echo Nova said.

Community advocates said they believe this was a hate-filled attack.

“We need to do everything we can to make sure that it does not happen again,” Nova said.

However, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the determination on whether or not the shooting was a hate crime based on Florida State Statute will come later on during the penalty phase.

Court records show that Getchell is expected to be arraigned on December 16.

