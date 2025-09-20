Local man is accused of putting his phone underneath minor’s dress in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A disturbing incident of digital voyeurism in downtown St. Augustine has visitors upset.

“I think that’s horrible and it’s absolutely disgusting for someone to do something like that,” said Jasmine Sima, who is visiting St. Augustine.

Police arrested 26-year-old Lucas Foley, and he has been charged with digital voyeurism of a minor.

The incident happened on Saturday, and an officer patrolling Hypolita Street became aware of the situation after hearing a loud commotion nearby.

According to Foley’s arrest report, the victim’s mother said she watched him extend his hand below her child’s waist and legs and position his phone to take a photograph of her private part under her dress.

Foley admitted he had positioned his phone near her pocket, but as part of a TikTok prank.

According to the suspect, the prank involved placing a phone in someone’s back pocket to make it look like you are withdrawing money from their Apple Pay account.

“TikTok trend or not, it’s not ok at all,” said Cam Hughes, who is visiting St. Augustine. “It’s just disgusting, I think.”

Foley also told police that he had done this prank to multiple people and denied recording the victim.

The report said police found no images of the victim in either the photo gallery or the deleted files folder on his phone.

But those visiting St. Augustine said its unacceptable behavior and are grateful Foley was taken into custody.

“They are minors, and we have to protect them,” said Sima.

