Longest Garage Sale in Florida returns on A1A

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway announced the return of the Super Scenic 150 Mile Garage Sale, happening Saturday, November 15.

This will mark the 17th year of the annual event, which draws thousands of shoppers and features participation from hundreds of homes, businesses, and community sites along the byway.

What started along the original 72-mile stretch of A1A has now grown to include nearby scenic highways, offering up to 150 miles of shopping opportunities.

That means bargain hunters can explore the A1A Ocean Islands Trail in Nassau and Duval counties, the A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway in St. Johns and Flagler, plus the Ormond Scenic Loop and Halifax Heritage Byway in Volusia.

Organizers say the garage sale is about more than deals; it’s a celebration of small businesses and byway communities.

“Seeing everyone come together to enjoy the A1A corridor makes this so special,” Friends of A1A said.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 15. Vendors and sellers can register now at ScenicA1A.org.

