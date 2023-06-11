Looking for a job? The Jaguars are hiring

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and TIAA Bank Field Stadium Partners have 1000 part-time positions to fill in time for the 2023 football season.

Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, food service staff, bartenders, servers, cashiers, security, merchandise staff, housekeeping and parking attendants.

If you’re interested, you can go to the Gallagher East Club at the stadium on Sunday and Monday for a job fair, hosted by the Jaguars Guest Experience Department.

On Sunday, the job fair runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

On Monday, the job fair runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Free parking is available in Lot C, then you can enter through the East Club Gates.

Dress professionally and bring a pen.

