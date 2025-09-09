Lottery ticket worth more than $100K sold at Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Lottery Evening Draw ticket worth more than $100,000 was sold at a Jacksonville convenience store. The winner hit all the numbers in Monday nights Fantasy 5 Evening Draw.

The ticket, worth a prize of $101,564, was sold at Circle K, 4525 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville. The winning numbers were 5-10-11-27-33.

