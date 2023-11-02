Lutheran Social Services is offering a Utility Assistance program to those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida is offering a limited-time utility assistance benefit for those who enroll in its Steps 2 Success program by Nov. 30.

S2S is a financial opportunity center dedicated to ensuring financial wellbeing to its clients.

The temporary, limited-funded benefit, known as the Utilities Assistance Program, will help newly enrolled S2S clients by paying for a portion of their utilities.

The goal of UAP is to alleviate some of the financial burden of essential living expenses so participants can use those funds instead to build up savings.

S2S participants can expect to receive utility assistance within six months.

UAP will operate for as long as funds are available. To qualify for UAP, applicants must apply to S2S by November 30th, 2023.

Participants must adhere to the S2S program conditions, including meeting monthly with a financial coach and creating a monthly budget. UAP was made possible through the generous support of its sponsor, Wells Fargo.

For more information, you can visit their website .

