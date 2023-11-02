SJC Clerk is honoring military members with free passport photos and notary services

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller is honoring veterans, active-duty military, reservists, and their dependents by providing free passport photos and notary services throughout November.

Complimentary passport photos and notary services are available during office hours from Nov.1 through 30 at the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center and by appointment at the annex locations.

In order to be eligible, present your military discharge record (DD Form 214), military ID, military dependent ID, or show a valid driver license with veteran designation.

In addition to these free services, veterans are encouraged to record their DD-214 with the Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller for safekeeping and easy future access. When veterans record their DD-214 with the clerk’s office, a permanent digital copy is readily available to them in case the original is lost or destroyed. Recording a DD-214 is free, and the record stays confidential for decades. DDS-214s do not become a public record until a veteran has been separated from the military for 62 years, per the National Archives.

Veterans may also record their discharge papers with the clerk’s office Monday – Friday between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. year-round at the St. Johns County Courthouse.

