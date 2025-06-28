Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group Coming to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday, October 1, and Thursday, October 2, 2025, with both shows beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27, through AXS and in person at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lovett is a four-time Grammy winner known for his genre-blending style, mixing country, jazz, swing, folk, gospel, and blues.

He was named Texas State Musician and received the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award.

For more event details, visit pvconcerthall.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.