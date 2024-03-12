Macclenny man charged with sexually abusing a child

Macclenny, Fla. — A Macclenny man is in jail, accused of forcing a child to perform sex acts on him.

Jeremiah Bassile, 21, was arrested on Sunday.

That’s when deputies say the victim’s family confronted Bassile about the alleged abuse.

Bassile told those family members to call 911 and that he would walk himself to the jail, according to a Facebook post by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years old.

He is being held in jail on no bond.

