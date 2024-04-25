SJCFR: Charging golf cart causes garage fire in St. Johns County home

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A garage fire in the SilverLeaf neighborhood was determined to be caused by a charging golf cart, St. Johns County Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

Units arrived on scene Thursday afternoon at a home showing smoke from the garage area of a two-story home.

The department said firefighters made entry to the home with a hose line and found fire inside the garage. The fire was quickly controlled.

During a search of the home, no people were inside at the time of the fire.

SJCFR determined that the fire was caused by a charging golf cart in the garage. An initial report indicated that the fire did not extend into the actual home.

The department wants to remind the community to please follow proper safety procedures when charging golf carts or other battery-operated devices. Refer to your manufacturer for these procedures.

