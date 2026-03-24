MAD DADS calls on community to speak up in 2-year-old’s killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 3/24/26: JSO said Dodson has been taken into custody.

Original story from 3/23/26:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe shot and killed a 2-year-old boy late Sunday night.

Investigators are looking for 21-year-old Steven Dodson Jr.

Action News Jax found that Dodson Jr. has a prior criminal history.

JSO said just before midnight on Sunday, they were called to Valencia Way apartments for a potential shooting.

When they got there, investigators found a 2-year-old boy had been shot. He later died from his injuries.

JSO said the shooting was a result of a domestic violence incident.

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A GoFundMe created by the 2-year-old’s family identified him as A’mahri Robinson.

“He’s an innocent 2-year-old that was caught up in a domestic dispute. It’s just sad,” AJ Jordan, President of MAD DADS Northeast Florida, said.

Jordan has this message for the community.

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“Somebody knows where Steve Dodson is at tonight,” Jordan said. “I’m asking the community to step up for A’mahri, a two year old boy that should be out playing.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading up to an arrest.

To learn more about the GoFundMe account, click here.

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