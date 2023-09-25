Major project at JAX airport delayed due to ‘staffing shortages’, ‘environmental assessment reviews’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With six new gates, two new security lines, and exciting additions for Jacksonville International Airport travelers to enjoy, the Concourse B expansion project is expected to be completed in 2026.

However, the project won’t go off without a hitch, as a representative with the Jacksonville Aviation Authority now tells Action News Jax it’s expected to break ground in quarter two of 2024 instead of in late 2023.

In its statement, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority cited staffing shortages and “Environmental Assessment reviews” as the reason for the delayed start date:

The groundbreaking for Jacksonville International Airport’s replacement Concourse B(originally planned for the end of this year) is now slated for the second quarter of 2024. Environmental Assessment reviews and staffing shortages at the Federal Aviation Administration have led to delays in the approvals required prior to the start of construction. Jacksonville Aviation Authority executives had a productive and positive discussion with FAA staff on Friday, putting the two-plus-year construction project back on schedule.

Nonetheless, travelers out of JIA are excited about the new possibilities the project could bring.

“The larger an airport can get to be able to serve the destinations or populations you’re in, the city, then it’ll be better for the community itself,” said Kalisha Dorlean.

Kalisha Dorlean added she’s particularly excited about the added security lines, along with the new technology and shortened wait times they’re expected to bring.

“I don’t think that they have CLEAR here, so I think that there are so many things that could be added or ways of expanding the airport,” added Dorlean.

Meanwhile, Steve Stewart told Action News Jax he flies regularly and is just excited for the extra flights and extra options to choose from.

“It’s actually more exciting about more flights coming in. Because I kind of live on the road, so more options would be great,” Stewart said.

